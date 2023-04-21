What is happy climate action? A B.C. academic’s plan to protect the planet and spread joy
A B.C. behaviour scientist is encouraging people to ask themselves two questions before agreeing to anything.
“Will this make me happier?” and “Will this reduce my emissions?” are the guiding queries behind Dr. Jiaying Zhao’s concept of “happy climate action.”
Zhao, an associate professor of psychology at the University of British Columbia, launched a free, online workshop this week in hopes of putting the spotlight on the elation in climate action.
“My colleague Liz Dunn, who is a happiness scientist, asked me, ‘Does climate action always have to be miserable? Can’t it ever be happy?’ This gave me an ‘Aha!’ moment,” Zhao said in release by UBC Friday.
Dunn and Zhao co-designed the online workshop, which the website says can be completed by a group between three and 300 people in an hour or less time.
The goal is to help people create their own happy climate action plans by identifying behaviour changes that can reduce their carbon foot while increasing their life enjoyment.
Some examples include joining a climate rally, since Zhao says it’s a way to exercise a civil right while fostering community.
“It can potentially lead to policy change, but it is also a way to interact socially with friends and like-minded people,” she explained.
The principles of Zhao’s action plan overlap when it comes to cycling and carpooling—two activities that are better for the environment and offer opportunities to connect with friends and family.
Happy action plans aren’t just for individuals, however, says Zhao.
“Local governments can also enact happy climate polices, such as installing bike lanes and transforming public transit systems,” she said.
In the release, Zhao pointed to a study exploring links between high-speed rail and happiness that was published in the journal “Transportation Research: Part A” earlier this month.
“This paper suggests that it increases happiness by (1) reducing commute cost and time, (2) reducing pollution and improving health (3), lowering commodity prices and (4) increasing individual and family income,” Zhao wrote on Twitter.
“Very cool findings! My parents love high-speed rail because it's faster, cheaper, more comfortable and climate-friendly than flying. This should be the future for every city in the world!” Zhao continued.
When it comes to flying, Zhao cautions people don’t need to give up travel for leisure while pursing happy climate action.
“Protect your vacations and time off. Those are key ingredients for happiness,” said Zhao.
Travel for work, on the other hand, is something people should look to cut back on.
“People can meet on Zoom. If you must travel for work, I suggest you bundle your trips to meet up with friends an family nearby, or take extra time to sightsee,” Zhao said.
Last month, she gave a TEDTalk in New York on the topic of happy climate action, which was published on YouTube this week.
For those who don’t believe in climate change, Zhao says happy climate actions should be pursued for the sake of life satisfaction alone.
“Taking these actions like riding a bike or carpooling will inherently make them feel happier regardless of whether they believe in climate change or not,” she told UBC.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
