VANCOUVER -- A teacher at Sentinel Secondary School in West Vancouver has filed a claim with WorkSafeBC after testing positive for COVID-19, just days after a student there was confirmed to have the coronavirus.

“I am aware that a teacher has officially opened a WorkSafe claim and that is the process we would use in a situation like this where a teacher suspects they may have contracted the virus at school,” said B.C. Teachers Federation president Teri Mooring.

Vancouver Coastal Health is still investigating whether the teacher caught the virus at school from the infected student. As of Tuesday morning, parents at Sentinel had been told about the student case but had not yet been emailed about the infected teacher.

“Vancouver Coastal wanted to ensure the school family was notified first before it was posted, so there was a bit of a delay unfortunately. I know they are investigating the circumstances on both of those occasions and we don’t yet have the answers on that,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Mooring says she’s concerned about reports from a West Vancouver union rep that the teacher had not been told to self-isolate when the student tested positive, and was only tested days later when she developed symptoms.

“We need to be assured when cases are detected and there are confirmed cases of COVID in schools, that quick and efficient contact tracing happens,” said Mooring. “This is not leading to confidence in the system, unfortunately.”

Mooring says this is the first time a B.C. teacher has made a claim with WorkSafeBC related to possibly contracting COVID-19 at school.

“There needs to be a real investigation in my view as to how this happened and why families and teachers and the public haven’t been made aware of the situation much more quickly,” she said.