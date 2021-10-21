Wedding celebration with ferris wheel leads to complaints, more than a dozen tickets: Surrey, B.C., bylaw department

Vancouver -

An extravagant wedding celebration that had a ferris wheel on site was shut down by Surrey, B.C., bylaw officers this week after complaints were received.

Officers were called to a home on 192 Street near 76 Avenue Tuesday evening after getting "multiple noise and traffic complaints from neighbours."

Surrey RCMP were bombarded with complaints about the event and say police received more than 50 calls between 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night and 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The majority of the complaints were about noise.

In a statement to CTV News Vancouver, the city's bylaw department said 15 tickets were issued for parking infractions and multiple vehicles were towed. Mounties also went to the home to support bylaw officers.

"This appeared to be a wedding celebration," the statement said. "Bylaw officers advised the organizer of (the) wedding to stop and desist their activities due to noise and traffic issues impacting the neighbourhood."

The next day, bylaw officers and Mounties went back to the house with building and electrical inspectors. According to the bylaw department, "multiple illegal tents" were set up behind the house along with a ferris wheel. A stop work order was issued because the property owner reportedly didn't get the appropriate permits for the large tents.

"The city also issued compliance orders to the owner due to concerns over the electrical set up," the bylaw department said, adding that fines for zoning and building infractions will be issued.

Surrey RCMP told CTV News in an email its community response unit is still working with the city's bylaw department to fully address the issue. While no tickets were handed out for breaking COVID-19 health orders, Mounties said they're being considered.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Michele Brunoro