

Carly Yoshida-Butryn, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Ridge Meadows RCMP announced charges have been laid in relation to a standoff last week that lasted more than six hours.

Mounties blocked off streets in a Maple Ridge neighbourhood near the 20500 block of 122b Avenue on Nov. 8 while they dealt with a man who had barricaded himself inside a home.

Maziar Seyedfarshi, 43, appeared in Port Coquitlam Provincial Court on Tuesday. He now faces four charges related to possession of a weapon, including one count of possession of a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm without authorization or licence.

RCMP said police had received a report of an "alleged firearm" in the area and secured a residence as well as the surrounding area out of an abundance of caution. Police blocked roads and asked local area residents to stay inside their homes.

The RCMP's Emergency Response Unit, Police Dog Services and BC Emergency Health Services were also called to the scene.

Mahina Kailani was visiting her parents' home in the area when the lockdown took place and could see a heavy police presence around the house.

“It was totally like a movie," she said on Friday. "Like, you're like hearing things and seeing things and you don't even know what to think at that point."

She said that police kept her informed throughout the day until the standoff ended.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday and Regan Hasegawa