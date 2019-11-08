MAPLE RIDGE – RCMP blocked streets in a residential area of Maple Ridge for several hours Friday afternoon while they dealt with an individual barricaded in a home.

Ridge Meadows RCMP Staff Sgt. Grant Wong told CTV News Vancouver the incident was "winding down" around 5:30 p.m.

Wong said officers had taken a man into custody without any "serious injuries" to him or to police officers.

Neighbours said the incident began around noon. Several loud bangs were heard in the area over the course of the afternoon, culminating with roughly a dozen in the span of a few minutes shortly before the man was taken into custody.

People in the 20500 block of 122b Avenue, not far from Fairview Elementary School, said they were told they couldn't go to their houses, and weren’t being told when the lockdown might end.

Wong said police had reason to believe the man was in possession of a firearm, but could not confirm this was the case. He said the investigation is ongoing.

In a tweet, Ridge Meadows RCMP described the incident as "an alleged firearms call." They thanked residents of the area for staying indoors as the situation unfolded.

"I'm happy that it's a peaceful resolution to this and that the individual is not injured, nobody in the general public is injured, nor are any of our police officers," Wong said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.