'We want Imran Khan to be released': B.C.’s Pakistani community rallies for former prime minister following arrest

Members of B.C.’s Pakistani community are condemning the escalating violence in Pakistan following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Around 100 supporters of Khan’s protested Wednesday evening in Surrey, a day after he was arrested on corruption charges.

“A lot of shock. Anger. Pretty much every emotion you can think of. But right now, it’s a feeling of resilience,” said Haroon Khan, a director with the Pakistan-Canada Association.

Imran Khan and his supporters are calling the arrest politically motivated.

Fawad Chaudhry, a senior official with Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, called it "an abduction."

The former cricket star’s arrest has only added to the growing political turmoil in the country. Since Tuesday, dozens have been injured and at least one person has been killed in the conflict.

The director of the Pakistan-Canada Association said that despite the reverence he has for the country, holding its leaders accountable in a time when so many are suffering is important.

“When your country is wrong, you’ve got to stand up and tell them ‘You’re wrong,’” said Khan.

During the protests and riots, a social media blackout was implemented and internet service was suspended, according to Pakistan's telecommunication authority.

Khan is one of the country’s most popular opposition leaders and the seventh former prime minister to be arrested in Pakistan.

At Wednesday’s protest, Dr. Babra Rana said many people view Khan as the country’s only hope.

“We are extremely, extremely concerned. We want Imran Khan to be released so we can have some peace and calm in our country,” she said.

On Thursday, Pakistan’s Supreme Court ruled that Khan’s arrest was illegal and ordered for his release.

Khan was released from custody but kept under protection of security forces in a safe location in the capital, Islamabad, until his next court appearance Friday.

