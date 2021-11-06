'We're not going to stop': Family of Port Moody homicide victim planning to raise awareness around violence against women

Vancouver -

The family of Port Moody woman Trina Hunt, whose homicide earlier this year remains unsolved, will be holding a gathering and vigil later this month in memory of Hunt and in recognition of all women facing violence.

Hunt was reported missing from Port Moody on Jan. 18, sparking a massive community search. Police said the 48-year-old’s husband reported coming home to find she was gone.

Her remains were found near Hope in late March, which police confirmed publicly on May 1.

Homicide investigators executed search warrants at two homes over the summer: the Port Moody home where Hunt was reported missing from, and the family home of Trina’s husband, Iain Hunt, in Mission.

So far, there have been no further updates in the investigation, nor have any arrests been made in the case.

While her grieving family waits for answers, they are also taking action. People are being invited to gather at Rocky Point Park in a few weeks’ time in connection with the upcoming International Day to Eliminate Violence Against Women.

Hunt’s sister-in-law Jen Ibbott said there will be guest speakers, including a forensic psychologist and a spokesperson for Battered Women’s Support Services.

“We are also going to be inviting other families or individuals to share their story,” she said. “Because we are Trina’s family, we are focussed on Trina, but we want to give the platform to other families as well, and then we’re having a candlelight vigil for all women.”

Ibbott pointed to findings from earlier this year in a report by the Canadian Femicide Observatory, which stated one woman or girl is killed every two and a half days in Canada, on average.

“That’s astounding,” she said. “Anywhere in the world, that should not happen, but we’re in one of the best places to live in the world, and it’s happening in our country.”

Hunt’s family is also inviting people to bring candles to the gathering later this month, which will be held at the park’s performance stage at 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 28.

“We are one family going through this, and I think there are so many familes and individuals that have had murder or violence impact their lives,” she said. “I think we need to start the bigger conversations ...why be in our silos? If we band together, who knows what awareness, what we can accomplish as a group?”

Hunt’s family is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and charges in connection with her homicide.

“We want people to know about Trina,” Ibbott said. “We’re not going to stop. We’re going to carry on.”