'We are scared': Newton community on edge after storefront riddled with bullets

People in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood are on edge after a barbershop was riddled with bullets Sunday night.

The owner of Sukh Hair Cut, who didn’t want to be identified for safety reasons, told CTV News he was shocked and terrified when he learned his business was targeted.

The Surrey RCMP says officers responded to a report of shots fired around 11 p.m. Sunday on 72nd Avenue near 144 Street.

“Very fast, boom-boom-boom-boom,” said Lalit Yadav, the owner of a nearby restaurant who said he heard what sounded like shots fired. “We are scared. Like, you know, public place, lots of residents here, right? It’s not good for our community.”

The barbershop owner said nothing like this has ever happened before at any of his three locations and he has no idea why his business was targeted. He adds that he’s particularly shaken because he works with his three teenage sons.

“I sometimes walk home because I live so close,” said Nav Gill, another worker in the plaza. “It’s pretty scary. Like, what if one of us were here or were just walking?”

Harinder Grewal is a client at Sukh’s Hair Cut and says the shooting is highly unusual.

“They are very nice guys, I go everytime there,” said Grewal. “When I see that, I am scared very much.”

No people were injured in the incident, police said.

“The investigation is progressing and investigators are seeking out surveillance video and interviewing witnesses and property representatives,” police wrote in a news release Monday.

“The motive for the incident is currently unknown.”

Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.