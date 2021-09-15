'We are extremely concerned': Vancouver police looking for missing hiker last seen in Manning Park

Vancouver -

A hiker who has been missing for several days has prompted a multi-agency search in a large provincial park.

Vancouver police first issued a notice about 52-year-old Andriy Fendrikov on Tuesday, saying he was last seen on Sept. 10 and was reported missing after he didn't show up to work.

The next day, police said they were intensifying their search after learning he was likely hiking in Manning Park. At first, police thought he may in the Elaho Valley near Squamish.

"We have confirmed Mr. Fendrikov spoke to another hiker Monday afternoon on a trail near Snass Mountain and we believe he may still be in that area," said Sgt. Steve Addison in a news release.

"It’s unusual that Mr. Fendrikov has not checked in, and we are extremely concerned for his safety."

Fendrikov is described as white, about 5'8" tall and 165 pounds. He was seen wearing shorts, a hat and a thin windbreaker that may be blue. He drives a 2006 grey Toyota Matrix with licence plate 154CMP.

"We are growing increasingly worried about Mr. Fendrikov, and we’re concerned he may be lost or injured and in need of rescue," Addison said.

"We are working with the RCMP and search and rescue to send people to the area, and we’re asking anyone venturing into the backcountry to keep an eye out for him."

About 11 months ago, another hiker went missing in the nearly 84,000-hectare park. Jordan Naterer, 25, was reported missing after didn't show up at a Thanksgiving dinner party after his hike. His parents said his remains were found about nine months later.

Anyone who sees Fendrikov is asked to call 911 and stay with him until help arrives.