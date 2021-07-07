PRINCETON, B.C. -- The parents of a young man from Newfoundland and Labrador missing in a British Columbia park since last October say a volunteer searcher has found what they believe are his remains.

Greg and Josie Naterer said in a phone interview today they got the news Tuesday and were told a team from the RCMP detachment in Princeton, B.C., is heading into the area today to retrieve the remains.

Jordan Naterer, 25, was reported missing on Oct. 12, 2020, after he didn't return from a solo hiking trip in Manning Provincial Park, about 175 kilometres east of Vancouver.

When the Vancouver Police Department called off the search after a few weeks, the Naterers co-ordinated an extensive effort to keep looking for their son, with volunteers scouring the trails in the park.

The Naterers say several items belonging to Jordan, including a backpack, were found, and their location indicates he walked nearly four kilometres through steep mountain drainage basins after a storm hit and he lost his way while hiking the Frosty Mountain Trail.

A spokesperson for the Princeton RCMP would not confirm Jordan Naterer's remains had been located but said there are searchers today in an area where clothing believed to belong to him was found on Tuesday.