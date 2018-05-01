

Water restrictions begin today across Metro Vancouver as the region aims to preserve drinking water through the summer months.

The restrictions begin two weeks earlier than usual this year and continue until mid-October.

There are also fewer watering days under the new rules, with homeowners limited to two early mornings per week, instead of three.

The restrictions begin at stage one, but can progress to stage 4 if conditions are drought-like, and details of the stages – and penalties for ignoring them – are posted on the Metro Vancouver website.