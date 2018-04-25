As the mercury rises to record-breaking heights, Metro Vancouver is making an effort to keep reservoir levels high as well.

The region's lawn watering restrictions will start next week and will limit watering to two days a week instead of three. The rules kick in two weeks early this year, despite a wet spring that helped keep the region's three reservoirs full.

After weeks of rain, a high pressure ridge rolled in over weekend and by Wednesday, temperature records were broken in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

Squamish was among the hottest cities in B.C. Wednesday, with a high of 27.8 C recorded at the airport at around 3 p.m. The temperature broke the town's previous record of 25.3, set in 1992.

The temperature in Chilliwack reached 26.8, breaking a 121-year-old record for warmest April 25.

In Pitt Meadows, a high of 23.8 C broke the record set 17 years ago of 23.7, and with a high of 23.3, West Vancouver also broke its record of 22.6 in 1995. Sechelt topped its previous record of 21 by one degree.

Vancouver's high was more than three degrees shy of the record set in 1977, however, Environment Canada suggested more records could fall on Thursday.

"There is a chance that we may see some record temperatures in the Lower Mainland today and tomorrow," meteorologist Cindy Yu told CTV News Wednesday.

She said it could be as warm as 28 C in the Fraser Valley on Thursday, while it'll be closer to 20 along the coastline.

But will the warm weather last?

Yu said the low pressure system further north will move in, and temperatures will start to cool off Friday. Rain is possible over the weekend, she said, but next week is expected to be sunny and warm again.

At the same time, bylaw officers in Metro Vancouver's municipalities will begin enforcing lawn watering restrictions.

As of May 1, residential watering is allowed at even-numbered addresses only Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Owners of odd-numbered homes can water Thursdays and Sundays between 4 and 9 a.m.

Green thumbed residents can water trees, shrubs and flowers during the same morning hours any day if they're using a sprinkler, or at any time if they're watering by hand or using drip irrigation. All hoses must have an automatic shut-off device, Metro Vancouver regulations say.

The lawn watering rules will be in effect until Oct. 15, and could escalate beyond Stage 1 if summer months are unusually hot and dry, or during an emergency.

Rules will be enforced by local officers, and violators could face fines of up to $250 for non-compliance.

Officials said the restrictions are starting earlier in response to increased pressure on the supply due to climate change and population growth. It's a preemptive move to ensure there will be enough treated water in event of an unusually dry summer.

"We've done some extensive consultation with the community and we realized we need to start a bit earlier," said Darrell Mussatto, Metro Vancouver's utilities chair.

"We're getting a bit warmer weather earlier – today is an example – but we need to conserve our water a little bit more."

Mussatto said the decision was made after a year of consultations, and the goal is to be prepared for up to six months without rainfall.

"That's pretty extreme, but we had four months back in 2015. We could have that again."

Mussatto said most lawns only need about an hour of watering a week to be healthy. Water consumption increases by 50 per cent in the summer and early fall, the region says.

While Environment Canada does not do long-term forecasts, Yu said long-range forecast models are indicating late June and July could be warmer than normal.

But, she said, "we'll have to wait and see."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos and Ann Luu

