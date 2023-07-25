Watchdog investigating after B.C. cop struck fellow officer with cruiser
B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating an incident nearly 18 months ago where a police officer was seriously injured after one of his colleagues ran into him with a cruiser in Surrey.
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. issued a statement Tuesday, describing what unfolded on Feb. 24, 2022 when two officers with the Metro Vancouver Transit Police were called to respond to an incident on the 10200 block of City Parkway.
"One officer was on foot, and the other was in a police vehicle," the statement said.
"There was a collision between the officer on foot and the police vehicle which resulted in the officer on foot sustaining serious injuries."
The IIO was notified of the case in June of 2023 by the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner, which investigates allegations of police misconduct.
"The investigation remains underway and will determine whether any officer may have committed an offence," the statement form the IIO says.
The IIO is asking any person with relevant information or video footage of the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477.
