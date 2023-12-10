Watch: Dressed up dogs take over Metro Vancouver boardwalk

The rain didn’t stop dozens of dolled up dogs and their humans from parading down a Richmond boardwalk in their festive best on Sunday.

It was the second annual Steveston Holiday Dog Parade—and pets came out dressed as reindeer and Santa, and many donned ugly Christmas sweaters.

The pooches also got pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus. And what did the canines have on their Christmas lists?

"I'm pretty sure Gemma asked for cheese. Cheese is pretty easy but that's what she loves the most! Cheese and whipped cream,” one woman said of her corgi.

“She really wants a new pool actually,” said Lulu’s owner, adding that the chances Santa will bring her pet a pool are “very high.”

Ninja’s owner said he probably asked for some peace and quiet. “He’s gonna have a new baby brother coming—he’s an old man,” she said.