These B.C. restaurants have landed spots on OpenTable’s top 100 in Canada list

OpenTable has revealed its list of the year’s top 100 Canadian restaurants, and 15 of those are from British Columbia.

The list is driven by diners, with the reservation platform using 2024 reviews to rank restaurants from around the country. The list, comprising restaurants from Alberta, B.C., Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec and Saskatchewan, is in no particular numerical order.

Among the B.C. restaurants given acclaim were two Whistler establishments, one in Kelowna, two on Vancouver Island, and 10 in Vancouver.

Whistler made the list twice with Rimrock Cafe and Wild Blue Res & Bar, while Waterfront Wines was the winner from Kelowna.

In Vancouver, Boulevard Kitchen and Oyster bar, Dovetail, Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House, Le Crocodile, Miku Restaurant, Nightingale, Oddfish Restaurant, Raisu, The Lunch Lady, and Zarak by Afghan Kitchen all made the list.

The Butchart Gardens in Brentwood Bay and Victoria’s Ugly Duckling brought culinary praise to Victoria Island.

Corbin Mathany, owner and chef of Ugly Duckling restaurant in Victoria, said the fact the diners drive the votes, as opposed to culinary bigwigs or institutions, makes the win especially significant.

“The acknowledgement, and especially the fact that it's based on the feedback of guests who've dined with us, means the world to us,” he said.

Mathany, who opened the restaurant just two years ago, said the recognition from OpenTable is “huge” for restaurant owners, not just because it offers a pat on the back to the restaurant’s diligent workforce, but it also brings exposure to restaurants who are still in their infancy.

Dovetail, a restaurant specialising in California-style share plates, is another newbie to have made the list. Jenn Hang, who opened the restaurant’s doors one year ago, said she was “thrilled and very honoured” to see the restaurant named.

“There are so many talented restaurant concepts doing amazing things, not only in our own city but across the whole country,” she said.

“It’s pretty surreal to share the same space as some of the most established and adored restaurants in Canada.”

The win is a twofold success for both restaurateurs and diners, said Oddfish’s Sebastian Le Goff, with foodies welcoming the list as it can “be a great way for people to discover new restaurants they haven’t tried yet.”

In terms of the recipe for success, restaurant owners attribute their win to an expected mixture of quality service, exceptional fare, and unparalleled atmosphere, with an addition of a certain je ne sais quoi thrown in for good measure.

“We like to make all of our guests feel at home,” says Waterfront Wines’ Mark Filatow, adding how so many of their clients leave feeling as though “they have been taken care of” and their money was well spent.

“We know so many by name and our consistency seems to speak for itself.”

Hang says Dovetail exceeds the expectations of guests, by focusing on the quality of our food and cocktails in an atmosphere that feels exciting and alive, complemented with an approachable but detailed service style.

That, tied in with the “incredibly welcoming community” in Yaletown and the business support received from partners, ensures the whole operation runs as smoothly as possible, she said.

Ainsleigh Christie, Nightingale’s marketing manager, said the downtown Vancouver restaurant has garnered such acclaim because it “creates memorable dining experiences” – a result of the restaurant’s dedication to utilising local ingredients, alongside the dining establishment’s “laid-back, convivial atmosphere.”

“Our commitment to consistency, quality, and innovation, along with the talented team we've built, has clearly resonated with our guests,” she said.

“Being included on this list is a meaningful recognition for restaurant owners, especially in a city like Vancouver, which has such a vibrant and diverse culinary scene.”