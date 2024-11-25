Suspected impaired driver arrested after crashing into police vehicle in B.C.

VANCOUVER
    The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John's, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Mounties say a suspected impaired driver was arrested over the weekend after crashing his SUV into an unmarked police vehicle on Vancouver Island.

    The Nanaimo RCMP say a traffic enforcement officer was behind the wheel of the unmarked police car and narrowly avoided serious injury after the SUV crashed into the back of his vehicle and then flipped onto its roof in the middle of the roadway.

    The collision happened around 4 p.m. Saturday on Hammond Bay Road near Williamson Road, closing the area to traffic for several hours, according to police.

    Neither the officer nor the suspect driver sustained any injuries, police said.

    The Nanaimo RCMP say the officer involved in the collision had stopped another vehicle on the roadside for an excessive speeding investigation.

    "The officer said that his emergency lights were fully activated," the local RCMP detachment said in a news release Monday. "While sitting in his vehicle and without any warning, his vehicle was struck from behind by a dark SUV travelling southbound on Hammond Bay Road."

    Investigators say the force of the collision pushed the police vehicle into the back of the vehicle he had pulled over.

    "The officer immediately checked on the other two drivers who did not sustain any significant injuries," the release said. "Other officers attended and assumed responsibility for the investigation."

    The RCMP say the SUV driver showed symptoms of drug impairment and was arrested at the scene.

    Both the SUV and the other civilian vehicle sustained "significant damage" and were towed from the scene, according to investigators.

    "The officer involved reflected on his close encounter and considers himself fortunate to have avoided serious injury," Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien said in the release.

    "He also believes that impaired drivers through their selfish actions continue to pose a significant threat to all communities."

    The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, police said. 

    Follow CTV News