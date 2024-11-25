Up-close video captures coyote exploring Vancouver street

VANCOUVER
    A social media poster has shared an up-close encounter with a coyote on a leafy residential street in a Vancouver neighbourhood.

    The video, posted to Reddit Nov. 19, shows a lone coyote in broad daylight, scurrying across the road near Columbia Street and West 11th Avenue, blocks away from City Hall.

    The coyote seemingly leaves the front garden of someone’s home before hurriedly trotting along the road and weaving in between two parked cars to make its way to the sidewalk on the opposite side.

    The person behind the camera, only a few metres away from the animal, makes no effort to move as it runs right by.

    While local officials have not received any reports of this specific coyote, Sarah Ellam with the City of Vancouver said that, after reviewing the video, she can assure that the whereabouts and the behaviour of the coyote are both normal.

    “Coyotes are found all over the city, they are more active at some times of year when they are looking for or dispersing from dens,” she said.

    “Coyotes are active all year round, during the day and at night. They are not naturally nocturnal, so it is not unusual to see them during the day, especially this time of year.”

    Given provincial Wildlife conservation officers only follow up on a sighting if a coyote becomes aggressive, there will be no need for them to get involved in this case, she said.

    “No action will be taken in this case because the coyote behaviour in the video is normal,” she said.

    “It did not approach the human, but moved rapidly away.”

    The amateur nature filmmaker, however, is carrying out behaviour that should not be deemed normal, nor acceptable, she said.

    “In this instance, the human did not make any effort to move slowly away from the coyote, and remained in the coyote’s path, putting themselves and the coyote at risk of a negative encounter.”

    Co-existing with coyotes is the responsibility of all Vancouver residents, said Kaila Butler Wolf of the BC SPCA.

    While coyotes are a species highly adapted to the urban environment, and thus have no interest in humans, there are precautions that should be carried out to ensure encounters remain at a minimum.

    “Never feed coyotes,” she said. “Coyotes that are fed by people can become bold and aggressive and it puts them at risk. Put your garbage in appropriate bins and keep food secured on private properties.”

    Dogs should be kept on leashes and cats should be kept indoors, especially at night, and any sightings that do occur should be reported to help keep the community aware.

    “Tell your neighbours about co-existing, and put up posters in your neighbourhood,” she said.

    Kaila Butler Wolf of the BCSPCA said cougar sightings are particularly common at this time of the year, “as young animals are becoming independent and expanding their range.”

    If a coyote is encountered, Butler Wolf says the BCSPCA recommends making yourself “big and loud” to deter the animal from approaching.

    “Wave your arms in the air, wave a stick, stomp your feet and yell, ‘Go away’”, she says.

    “Pick up small children and pets, and do not let them chase coyotes or other wildlife.”

    Do not run, she says, and instead maintain eye contact while making yourself larger, louder, and slowly moving away.

    Any aggressive or threatening coyote encounters should be reported to the Conservation Officer Service via 1-877-952-7277. 

