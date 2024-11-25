Calls for province to declare gender-based violence an epidemic

On Monday, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, YWCA Metro Vancouver rolled out an ad campaign aimed at educating people about how prevalent sexual violence is in their communities.

Called “Close To Home” the campaign uses ads at bus shelters as a visual representation of how many reported sexual assault cases happened in the immediate area.

One ad on a bus stop on Burrard Street near Barclay Street has text which says, “44 people reported sexual assault within 10 blocks of this ad last year.”

YWCA Metro Vancouver CEO Erin Seeley told CTV News the statistics are likely lower than they should be because sexual violence frequently goes unreported.

“The point of this campaign is to show that it's local, that it's not where you would expect it, that gender-based violence is pervasive, and that it affects so many women, gender diverse people, newcomers, racialized people, and Indigenous women especially,” she said.

East Van homicide highlights issue

According to Vancouver Police, a 911 call drew officers to a house in the 4900-block of Rupert Street just before midnight on Friday.

"When our officers arrived on scene, they discovered a woman in her 20s who was deceased and a man in his 20s who had serious injuries. our officers made an arrest of a suspect, a man in his 40s, at the scene,” Sgt. Steve Addison said.

The deceased victim has been identified as 26-year-old Roshnee Gurung – and the suspect, 46-year-old Tenzin Choigey, was her husband.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

"We absolutely need to increase the ability for victims and survivors to find safe options when leaving abusive relationships,” said Angela Marie MacDougall.

“You know when we are talking about femicide, half of the women that were killed in British Columbia were killed by their intimate partner. And that is appalling to us."

Calls to declare an epidemic

According to statistics provided by the YWCA, 48 per cent of women in B.C. have experienced gender-based violence.

For Indigenous women and girls, that number jumps to 64 per cent – and for members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community it is 72 per cent.

Seeley is calling on the province to take a whole of government approach, including cooperation between ministries responsible for justice, public safety, and housing, among others.

"We know B.C. has the second-highest rate of gender-based violence in Canada and that's why this call to action is so important,” Seeley said.

“We're asking anyone, the public, other organizations, sign on to this call to ask the province to declare gender-based violence an epidemic."

To this point, Nova Scotia is the only province in Canada to declare gender-based violence an epidemic.

Province studying the problem

Attorney General Niki Sharma has requested a systemic review of the legal system’s treatment of sexual and intimate partner violence.

Pending the outcome of that review, the province may be willing to take the step of declaring an epidemic.

"Absolutely. We are looking at all the recommendations that are being brought forward to the AG's office,” said Jennifer Blatherwick, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity.

“And when the report comes through, we'll be pursuing the recommendations that are discussed and we'll see."