Ward system becoming more likely for Vancouver
Vancouver is the only major Canadian city without a ward system, but that may not be the case for long after two of the leading mayoral candidates advocated for a change.
Both incumbent Kennedy Stewart and councillor-turned-mayoral-candidate Colleen Hardwick described wards as “the one thing” they agree on at a mayoral debate hosted by Business in Vancouver on Monday.
Under that system, councillors are elected to represent a specific district or area of the city, but vote on all motions to council, similar to how MLAs vote on provincial matters in the legislature. Currently, every Vancouver councillor is elected at-large, meaning each represents the entire city.
“The at-large system and the fact we're now dealing with four-year terms has really removed citizens from having any kind of meaningful involvement and decision-making in policy in the city,” Hardwick said on behalf of TEAM Vancouver, in response to a question on the topic. “Neighbourhoods and residents of the city are being ignored and they need to rise up and take back their voice again.”
Stewart pointed out that he and Hardwick had voted alongside COPE councillor Jean Swanson for a motion that supported wards, but they were outnumbered.
“If elected with a majority I will pass a bylaw that will bring that in, and we'll finally get a ward system here,” said the FORWARD Vancouver leader. “I think Colleen's absolutely right, I think neighbourhoods need that representation at city hall.”
COPE is pledging to “immediately implement” a ward system with 10 seats to help voters make sense of the 11 parties fielding more than 130 candidates for mayor, council and school board.
“Instead of a crowded, confusing city council ballot of 60 names, with a ward system voters would get a ballot of fewer candidates who could focus on directly engaging with residents in their respective wards,” said candidate Tanya Webking in a press release.
HAS PUBLIC OPINION SHIFTED?
In 2004, the City of Vancouver held a plebiscite on the issue with 14 proposed voting districts and the mayor elected at-large by everyone. It failed with 54 per cent opposed to the idea.
But an opinion poll conducted online by Research Co. in June found 58 per cent of respondents in Vancouver supported the concept, with 16 per cent unsure.
Pollsters also looked at the rest of the Lower Mainland and found while there was majority support in Surrey, there was less enthusiasm other municipalities.
Surrey councillors voted in favour of exploring a ward system there in 2020, but a spokesperson for the city says “there has been no further direction to move forward at this time.”
VANCOUVER A MAJOR CITY OUTLIER
The idea of implementing wards comes up every few years, typically when Metro Vancouver voters head to the polls, but this election cycle is different.
Issues of diversity and representation are now at the forefront, and the current free-for-all maintains a status quo that sees a predominantly white, middle-class council making decisions for diverse cities.
“There could be an advantage to candidates who are more akin to those who vote, who are wealthier, drive a car, have a university degree, and that’s a problem,” said Sanjay Jeram, a Simon Fraser University political science instructor.
He emphasized that wards don’t solve every problem and that friction and combative attitudes between councillors representing wards with very different interests are an issue the same way they are on the provincial and federal level.
Jeram also pointed out that Canada’s other major cities have restructured themselves into metropolitan areas making them large centres, geographically and population-wise, so there’s a greater focus on making sure people from all parts of the metro area have representation.
The City of Toronto has 25 wards, spans an area of 639 square kilometres and has a population of nearly 2.8 million people. Councillors have staffed constituency offices, much like MLAs.
Vancouver’s population is 631,000 people over 115 square kilometres.
“It's very, very small compared to say Toronto or Winnipeg or Edmonton geographically,” said Jeram. “Its density is high because another unique thing about Vancouver is it hasn't had a lot of amalgamation to spread the footprint of the city and absorb the suburbs.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Satellite images capture dramatic erosion on P.E.I.'s coastline and damage to sand dunes
As scientists and environmental experts assess the damage left by Fiona, one of the Maritimes' essential ecosystems was severely hit and it could potentially take up to a decade to recover.
'Help me,' man killed by Edmonton LRT screamed: witness
An Edmonton woman says she heard someone calling for help moments before a man was killed by an LRT train in Edmonton on Monday.
How hard is it to cheat at a chess tournament? Experts weigh in amid Carlsen, Niemann scandal
While experts say it would be 'extremely difficult' to cheat at a high-level chess tournament, it has happened before.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy: No talks with Russia's Putin if land annexed
Ukraine's president warned Tuesday that Russia's just concluded 'sham referendums' and attempts to annex Ukrainian territory rule out any talks with Moscow as long as Vladimir Putin remains president, and called for Russia's 'complete isolation' and tough new global sanctions.
'We shouldn't have to push people': Most provinces have not made Sept. 30 a stat holiday
While Canada prepares to honour the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday, the majority of provinces have not followed the federal government's move to make it a statutory holiday for its workers.
Who is Pierre Poilievre's wife? What you should know about Anaida Poilievre
Becoming the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada earlier this month has not only raised Pierre Poilievre’s profile among the Canadian public, but has also brought additional attention of his wife. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what we know about Anaida Poilievre.
Trudeau says stronger infrastructure needed after inspecting Fiona damage
Justin Trudeau travelled Tuesday to Nova Scotia and P.E.I., where he pledged to find ways to build more resilient infrastructure after inspecting the extensive damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona.
Cuba without electricity after hurricane hammers power grid
Hurricane Ian knocked out power across all of Cuba and devastated some of the country's most important tobacco farms Tuesday when it slammed into the island's western tip as a major hurricane.
Blasts precede Baltic pipeline leaks, sabotage seen likely
Denmark said Tuesday it believed 'deliberate actions' by unknown perpetrators were behind big leaks, which seismologists said followed powerful explosions, in two natural gas pipelines running under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany.
Vancouver Island
-
'The stakes are massive': Housing remains top issue ahead of Vancouver Island municipal elections
Fewer than three weeks before municipal elections, housing continues to dominate many campaigns on Vancouver Island. Ross Crockford, a journalist with Focus Magazine, says while housing is always a big issue at the municipal level, it's bigger than usual this year.
-
Former VicPD reservist convicted of sexual offence involving youth
A former Victoria police reserve member has been convicted of a sexual offence involving a youth in the early 1990s. Aaron Plater has been convicted of one count of touching a young person for a sexual purpose while he was leading a youth cadet program, and his victim was a member of that program.
-
Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs postpone rally at B.C. legislature that opposes Coastal GasLink pipeline
A large protest against the Coastal GasLink pipeline project in B.C. that was originally scheduled to take place outside the province's legislature buildings has been postponed, according to organizers. Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs were originally scheduled to lead the rally on Tuesday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Shooting in southwest Calgary sends 1 to hospital
Calgary police are investigating after a shooting in the southwest on Tuesday.
-
'I'm not a monster': Teen suspect in death of Calgary officer takes stand at trial
A Calgary teen charged with first-degree murder in the death of a police officer in a hit and run testified Tuesday he feared for his life when he took off in his vehicle with Sgt. Andrew Harnett holding on.
-
'Are you going to get this man any help?': Video inside Alberta clinic shows man on floor
A video, taken of a man lying on the floor of a Lethbridge, Alta., health clinic has some wondering about the condition of the province's health care system.
Edmonton
-
'Help me,' man killed by Edmonton LRT screamed: witness
An Edmonton woman says she heard someone calling for help moments before a man was killed by an LRT train in Edmonton on Monday.
-
'A bad idea': Road safety concerns after Alberta cuts 2nd test for new drivers
Michele Dimitrisin has been driving on a graduated driver's license (GDL) for five years, and even though a government "red tape" slash announced Tuesday benefits her, she's a little worried about potential impacts.
-
Edmonton councillors support spending $170M on new bike lanes by 2026
An additional 100 kilometers of bike lanes could be built in the Alberta capital after city councillors voted 4-0 Tuesday in favour of pushing a massive addition forward.
Toronto
-
Toronto Blue Jays' Alek Manoah awarded $100K 'sportsmanship sponsorship' for defending teammate online
After standing up for his teammate following a bout of online bullying, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah has been awarded Dove Men+Care's first 'sponsorship for sportsmanship.' Of the interaction, Manoah said he 'meant it from the heart.'
-
Are you getting double charged on your PRESTO card? Here's why
Metrolinx is warning PRESTO card users they could be charged twice if they aren't careful.
-
23 people taken to hospital after workplace exposure to hydrochloric acid in St. Catharines discharged
A total of 23 people taken to hospital in St. Catharines following a hazardous workplace incident on Tuesday have been discharged.
Montreal
-
Polls show race for second heating up in Quebec election
Polls heading into the final week of the Quebec election campaign show much of the same results since the first week: a race for second behind the CAQ.
-
Quebec Conservative Leader Duhaime doesn't rule out building wall along U.S.-Quebec border
The leader of the Quebec Conservative Party said Tuesday he's 'not into building walls' but at the same time doesn't want to rule out putting one up along the U.S.-Quebec border to quell the influx of asylum seekers.
-
Record number of early ballots in Quebec election; Legault rejects electoral reform
With polls indicating his party is set to win a big majority on Oct. 3, Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault on Tuesday rejected calls to reform the electoral system and instead said he was open to working with the opposition.
Winnipeg
-
'Lots of lessons': Winnipeg learns how to revitalize downtown from former American mayor
Winnipeg's business community, along with several mayoral candidates, received a lesson Tuesday on how to transform the city's downtown.
-
Winnipeg man receives prison sentence for river trail attacks
A man who pleaded guilty to assaulting three women and a teenage girl around Winnipeg's river trail system last year has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.
-
FortWhyte Alive kicks off donation-matching campaign to fund $35M expansion
FortWhyte Alive is taking its next step in its $35 million expansion by officially launching a new fundraising campaign.
Saskatoon
-
Woman facing murder charge previously killed 2 Saskatoon teens while driving stolen truck
A 29-year-old woman charged with murder in the presumed death of a missing Saskatoon woman was also responsible for the deaths of two teens in 2014.
-
Saskatoon sees 'significant increase' in ER visits due to kids' respiratory issues
According to the province's health authority, more kids are ending up in the emergency room due to respiratory issues compared to the same period last year.
-
Saskatoon to offer 3 different sizes of waste bins to residents
City council has approved a plan that will see three different waste bin sizes — all offered at a three different price points.
Regina
-
Regina resident frustrated with delays in sidewalk repair caused by project backlog
A Regina resident is expressing frustrations about a city repair project on his property that has been ongoing for the past year.
-
11-year-old cyclist injured in collision with vehicle: Regina police
An 11-year-old boy was significantly injured after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bike, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
'Unintentional error': City of Regina apologizes after flags honouring residential school survivors hung upside down
The City of Regina issued an apology on Tuesday after flags raised to honour residential school survivors were hung upside down.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau says stronger infrastructure needed after inspecting Fiona damage
Justin Trudeau travelled Tuesday to Nova Scotia and P.E.I., where he pledged to find ways to build more resilient infrastructure after inspecting the extensive damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
'Shocking' erosion of sand dunes in Prince Edward Island National Park due to Fiona
Parks Canada says the scale of sand dune erosion at beaches in Prince Edward Island National Park due to post-tropical storm Fiona is "shocking."
-
Residents of coastal N.L. town sift through rubble of their homes after Fiona
Neighbours in the small community of Burnt Islands, N.L., are helping each other clean through the rubble of their former homes.
London
-
'Not a great look': Sign on student house during Homecoming prompts neighbor complaints
The sign, a bed sheet with purple paint referencing female genitalia, hung outside a window on the front of a house on Lexington Avenue in London, Ont. on Saturday afternoon during Homecoming festivities, upsetting neighbours of the quiet street. This, as London police release information pertaining to the policing efforts during Homecoming weekend.
-
'God that’s close to home': Shock sets in following serious London stabbing
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in London, according to police. Witnesses told CTV News the victim approached the front door of a house on Nelson Street near Lansdowne Avenue at about 7:30 p.m.
-
Retiree from Lucknow, Ont. $75,000 richer after lotto win
No one can argue that a retiree and mother of two from Lucknow is unlucky after winning the top prize of $75,000 with an instant lotto ticket.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Shelter in place in Wiikwemkoong due to armed and dangerous person, schools dismissed
Despite an emergency alert by Ontario Provincial Police asking people in Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island to shelter in place due to an 'armed and dangerous person' Tuesday afternoon, the school board has deemed it 'safe enough for regular dismissal.'
-
Northern Ont. residential school survivor to throw first pitch at Blue Jays game Friday
As part of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday, Dolores Naponse will throw the first pitch when the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Boston Red Sox.
-
North Bay parents, school bus company concerned over illegal school bus passing trend
Every afternoon, Natalie Pouliot waits to pick her two children up at their bus stop. She has witnessed cars passing the bus illegally and is always worried that something will happen.
Kitchener
-
Controversial Blair warehouse will be Amazon fulfillment centre
Amazon has confirmed it’s behind the controversial warehouse project being built in the Village of Blair.
-
City council approves additional floors for two high-rise apartments in Kitchener
Kitchener City Council approved two high-rise rental apartments at the former site of the Schwaben Club at a meeting on Monday.
-
Former Schwaben Club in Kitchener selected as new emergency shelter location
The former Schwaben Club site in Kitchener has been selected as a new emergency shelter location for people experiencing homelessness.