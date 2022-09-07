Want to unleash your inner Karen? Pop-up restaurant with terrible service coming to Vancouver

A pop-up restaurant coming to Vancouver this winter promises to let patrons live out their "Karen dreams" – by offering them terrible service.

Karen's Diner was inspired by the popular internet shorthand for difficult and entitled customers, the type to raise their voices and demand to see the manager.

"Karen's Diner is a place where you can complain until the cows come home because we literally don't care," reads the restaurant's website.

Apart from rude service from the wait staff, customers at Karen's Diner can expect to witness regular guest appearances from the manager, described as "the most Karen Karen ever."

"Just don't dare ask to see her!" the site warns.

The pop-up's Vancouver location, which has yet to be disclosed, is expected to open from January through May 2023. Patrons have to reserve tables for four in advance, and pay a $15 deposit that will be applied to their bill.

The menu will consist of burgers, fries, shakes and cocktails, with alternative options for vegetarians, vegans and non-drinkers.

There has been controversy around the use of the term "Karen" in recent years, with some considering the label sexist (attempts to popularize a male equivalent have mostly fallen flat). It has no doubt also caused some discomfort to a few people actually named Karen.

For that, Karen's Diner has promised to provide just a little relief: The restaurant is offering all literal Karens a free drink, provided they bring ID.