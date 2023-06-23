VPD investigating East Van homicide, possible links to others

VANCOUVER -

Vancouver police have set up a mobile command centre on East 8th Avenue near Renfrew Street as they investigate the city's ninth homicide of the year.

They have focused their attention on a house on the corner, and several next to it facing Renfrew Street which are all set to be demolished to make way for a new development.

According to VPD, a passerby noticed a body on one of the properties around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

"No arrests have been made right now," said Const. Tania Visintin. "We have identified the deceased man. However, the next of kin hasn't been notified so we are working on that right now."

Police have not said how the man was killed but sources tell CTV News the hazmat team had to be called in because someone was using acid in an effort to dissolve a body.

Officers wearing heavy protective suits and respirators could be seen coming and going from the house.

"I can't get into the details of the investigation. Whatever is going on at the crime scene, how they're gathering evidence. Again, that's just for the investigation and we don't want to jeopardize that," Visintin said.

The home is one of several on the block slated for demolition to make way for a new development and police have been methodically searching each of them.

Neighbours tell CTV News squatters have been living in the homes.

In December of last year, police also searched the house on the corner that has been the main focus of the new investigation.

At the time, police said the search was related to the investigation into the suspicious death of Kevin Liew who died after being found badly injured near Burnaby Hospital.

Police are now working to see if his death is connected in any way to the most recent homicide.

"At this point, it's still very early in the investigation but it is something we're definitely looking into," Visintin said. “Nothing is off the table.”

She also said police have not ruled out possible links to any other unsolved homicides or missing persons cases and said investigators will follow the evidence wherever it leads.