Vancouver police have arrested two people they believe were involved in Monday's shooting in the Downtown Eastside.

Just before 6:30 a.m., shots rang out near East Hastings and Abbott streets where a 50-year-old Vancouver man was seriously injured.

The incident was the last in a string of shootings that took place over the span of just 15 hours.

On Tuesday, police announced two Vancouver residents have been charged in relation to the Monday morning shooting.

Thomas Joseph Brown, 26, is facing charges of unlawfully discharging a firearm and possessing a firearm contrary to an order.

Desirae Lorell Cardinal, 31, is charged with unlawfully discharging a firearm.

"The investigations into the three shootings this past weekend remain very active and identifying those involved has been a departmental priority," said Sgt. Aaron Roed in a news release. "Although Crown Counsel has approved charges in Monday’s shooting, we believe there were others involved in these three incidents. It’s very important we hear from anyone with information about these shootings."

The first shooting happened Sunday at about 4 p.m. in the area of Hastings and Dunlevy streets, where a 50-year-old man from Surrey had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Then two hours later, another shooting took place a few blocks away at East Pender and Abbott streets. This time two men, a 28-year-old from Langley and a 25-year-old from Surrey, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Vancouver police said all three shootings appeared to be targeted and may be linked to gang activity.

Authorities are appealing to the public for dash cam or cell phone video from anyone who was in the area of the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to contact the VPD Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.