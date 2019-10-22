VANCOUVER - Voter turnout dipped in Monday's federal election, compared to the surge in engagement in the 2015 election.

Across the country, turnout was just below 66 per cent, down from 2015's 68.5 per cent.

B.C.'s turnout was slightly lower, at 65 per cent. In the last federal election, just over 68 per cent of British Columbians cast a ballot.

Monday night saw Canada elect a Liberal minority government, with 157 red seats. Conservatives won 121 seats, Bloc Quebecois got 32, NDP claimed 24 and Greens got a record-breaking three seats. Vancouver Granville elected the lone Independent candidate.

For George Heyman, former Vancouver city councillor, none of the federal leaders brought a lot of inspiration for voters.

"Nobody really resonated in a big way … there was nothing that really got us excited in a positive way," Heyman told CTV Morning Live Tuesday morning. "They were kind of all just coasting along."

In B.C.'s 42 ridings, the Tories have 17 seats, while the Liberals and NDP have 11 each. The Greens maintain their two ridings, while Independent Jody Wilson-Raybould managed to hold onto her seat.

Vancouver's voter turnout reached 60 per cent, while 69 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot in Victoria.

While overall turnout dipped across the country, a record 4.7 million Canadians cast their ballot in advance polls.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione