Vigil held for Ethan Bespflug, 1 week after teen fatally stabbed on Surrey bus
Nearly 100 friends and family members of 17-year-old Ethan Bespflug gathered in Surrey Tuesday night, holding a vigil for the teen who was tragically killed on a transit bus one week prior.
The evening was emotional, with tears, hugs and memories shared among loved ones just steps away from where first responders tried to save the teen’s life on April 11.
His mother, Holly Indridson, said the vigil is what Bespflug would have wanted.
“It’s like he's speaking through everyone. It shows the magnitude of how much Ethan touched people's lives and who he was, and just the person and the way he lived."
Bespflug was on his way home to meet his mother before he was stabbed to death near King George and 100th Avenue.
According to his family, he texted a friend to say he was feeling unsafe shortly before he was attacked.
On Monday, investigators charged 20-year-old Kaiden Mintenko with second-degree murder in connection to the teen’s death.
Those attending the memorial say that while the death was tragic, the evening was about remembering the life of Bespflug, not how he died.
"We're here to celebrate his life, regardless of how it was taken. We don't want to come here and focus on that—we don't want to give away that power to the person who took his life,” said Melanie Lecoy, who led a drum circle ahead of the vigil.
Friends of Bespflug’s held pictures of him, sharing memories of their time growing up together.
"He got his life taken away too early—he was just starting life. He was excited and he wanted to graduate,” one friend told reporters. “I just hope that they realize that they took the life of someone very special to everyone here."
His mother was embraced by dozens of loved ones during the vigil. By the end of the evening a nearby tree was covered in candles, flowers and pictures of the 17 year old.
A celebration of life is planned for Thursday, April 20 at Holland Park at 1 p.m. Organizers say those who did not know the teen but want to show their support are welcome to attend.
