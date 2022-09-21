Video shows Vancouver police cruiser crashing into pedestrian
Surveillance video has surfaced of a police cruiser crashing into a man in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside this week, revealing the victim had been standing still for at least 10 seconds leading up to the collision.
The disturbing video shows the pedestrian hunched over and motionless in the middle of East Hastings Street early Tuesday morning when the police vehicle violently knocks him off his feet.
The pedestrian was seriously injured, and remained in hospital as of Wednesday afternoon.
"It's horrific," said Vince Tao, a community organizer with the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users. "The speed at which the police officers just rammed the man is shocking."
That stretch of Hastings has a reduced speed limit of 30 km/h, something the City of Vancouver implemented after commissioning a study through VANDU on how to ensure pedestrian safety in the area.
It's unclear how fast the cruiser was going prior to the collision. The Vancouver Police Department did not answer when asked by CTV News if the officer behind the wheel was heading to an active crime scene. The vehicle did not have its emergency lights activated.
Tao questioned why the driver failed to stop, given the circumstances.
"The man who was struck by the VPD cruiser was just standing there. He was not acting erratically," said Tao. "It's obviously very disturbing that VPD constables are driving at that speed at night, that they aren't paying attention to the road."
Police spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said the facts and circumstances surrounding the collision will be determined by B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, which was notified of the crash.
"We trust this investigation will shed light what factors led to the collision, including the reason why the pedestrian was standing motionless in the middle of the road, why the officers did not see the person, the speed of the police vehicle, and other contributing factors," Addison told CTV News in an email.
VANDU has also accused the police who responded to the collision of acting aggressively with people at the scene, including first responders who were tending to the victim.
On Tuesday, police issued a statement alleging there were bystanders trying to "interfere with evidence at the collision scene by removing property that belonged to the man who had been struck."
Addison also noted Wednesday that VANDU had posted on social media in the aftermath of the collision saying the victim had died.
"They were later forced to delete that inaccurate information, and we’d ask that you carefully fact-check any other salacious allegations this group makes," he wrote.
In the Vancouver Police Department's initial statement on the crash, authorities indicated the pedestrian had been "walking" in the road.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kevin Charach
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Investors scramble to recoup money from 23-year-old 'Crypto King' who allegedly owes $35 million
A 23-year-old self-described 'Crypto King' from Ontario allegedly owes at least $35 million to investors but most of the money has disappeared.
'Failing and flailing': Trudeau condemns Putin's escalation of war, nuclear threat
Russian President Vladimir Putin's escalation of the war in Ukraine shows that he is losing control, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday as he condemned his nuclear threats and decision to mobilize some reservists in the ongoing invasion.
Toxic chemicals found in school uniforms across North America
A new study found toxic ‘forever’ chemicals were present in children’s school uniforms among other outdoor and stain-repellent clothes.
Ministers mum on expected COVID-19 travel rule changes, defend ArriveCan as 'critical' border tool
Parliament Hill was abuzz Wednesday amid reports that the federal government is planning on dropping COVID-19 vaccine requirements at the border, doing away with mandatory random COVID-19 testing, and making the ArriveCan application optional. Peppered with questions, Liberal ministers refused to confirm their plans, saying they'd have more to say soon.
Experts call for better dementia treatment in new report, saying most patients receive no care after diagnosis
In a sweeping new report, Alzheimer’s and dementia experts are urgently calling for better treatment for patients and better education for health-care professionals, revealing that the majority of dementia patients receive little to no post-diagnosis care.
Sask. stabbing suspect who died in custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma'
Saskatchewan's top coroner says a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma.'
After Trudeau video backlash, do world leaders have the right to sing or party?
In light of the backlash in response to the videos of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau singing and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing, CTVNews.ca spoke with political science and marketing experts on whether world leaders have the right to enjoy themselves while out in public.
Around 200 stranded whales die in pounding surf in Australia
A day after 230 whales were found stranded on the wild and remote west coast of Australia's island state of Tasmania, only 35 were still alive despite rescue efforts that were to continue Thursday.
Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records
In a stark repudiation of Donald Trump's legal arguments, a federal appeals court on Wednesday permitted the U.S. Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from the former president's Florida estate as part of its ongoing criminal investigation.
Vancouver Island
-
Province, Island Health not answering questions about staffing levels at new Victoria UPCC
On Monday morning, the province quietly opened the new UPCC at Gorge Road Hospital in Victoria. By Wednesday, the word was out. At 11 a.m., the Gorge Road clinic was turning people away because it was at capacity.
-
Victoria police arrest alleged rental scammers, ask additional victims to come forward
After arresting two men allegedly involved in a series of "sophisticated rental frauds," Victoria police are asking additional victims to come forward.
-
Investigators reveal cause of Canadian Forces Snowbirds jet crash
The Royal Canadian Air Force says an improperly assembled oil filter led to the crash of a Snowbirds jet in northern British Columbia last month. The Department of National Defence announced the finding on Wednesday as it lifted the operational pause that was put on all Snowbirds flights following the Aug. 2 accident in Fort St. John, B.C.
Calgary
-
Hospital volunteer shares his passion for Calgary's north and south east communities
An extraordinary volunteer at a Calgary hospital who is brightening some patients' experience as a translator and passionate community leader has health officials hoping his story encourages more volunteers to come forward.
-
Calgary police issue warning as high-risk offender released
Calgary Police Service officials say the actions of a high-risk offender will be monitored after he was released in the city upon completion of his prison sentence.
-
'We're just lost': Travellers say it's time to move on from travel restrictions
International travellers at Calgary’s International Airport say its time to do away with COVID-19 border measures and travel restrictions.
Edmonton
-
1 in hospital after shooting in Ponoka on Wednesday
One person is in hospital with apparent gunshot wounds after a shooting on Wednesday morning.
-
8 drone incidents reported near Jasper wildfire, 4 facing fines up to $25k: Parks Canada
Park wardens have seized four drones and charged four people accused of flying close to the Chetamon Wildfire near Jasper.
-
Puljujarvi, Virtanen, McLeod: Oilers GM addresses burning questions on Day 1 of camp
If Jesse Puljujarvi remains an Oiler this year, he will have to fight for ice time, general manager Ken Holland said Wednesday as 52 players reported to training camp at Rogers Place.
Toronto
-
Investors scramble to recoup money from 23-year-old 'Crypto King' who allegedly owes $35 million
A 23-year-old self-described 'Crypto King' from Ontario allegedly owes at least $35 million to investors but most of the money has disappeared.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 17-year-old boy dead after shooting in Scarborough
A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon.
-
This is what family, friends and colleagues had to say about the life of Const. Andrew Hong
Here’s is family, friends and colleagues had to say about Const. Andrew Hong, who was fatally shot inside a Mississauga coffee shop during a multi-city rampage.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Final debate could be last chance to coalesce opposition to CAQ
The final leaders debate of the Quebec election campaign Thursday is one of the few remaining opportunities for the parties vying to unseat the governing Coalition Avenir Quebec to set themselves apart, analysts say.
-
City loses court battle with Montreal company that used 'cheese' to describe vegan product
Back in 2018, the City of Montreal sued a local producer for between $1,500 and $2,000 for using the word "cheese" on its packaging to describe its vegan cream cheese products, but after winning a four-year court battle this week the small business gets to keep all that cheddar.
-
4 parties agree in debate - fur farms need to banned in Quebec, CAQ doesn't participate
The Montreal SPCA recently hosted the first ever provincial electoral debate on animal protection, and the organization is demanding that fur farms be banned in Quebec.
Winnipeg
-
Demand for Indigenous language, cultural programming growing along with population
The population of Indigenous people in Canada continues to increase at a faster rate than non-Indigenous people, but the pace of the growth has slowed, the 2021 Census reveals.
-
Stolen undercover police SUV found abandoned in Winnipeg
The Manitoba RCMP says an undercover police SUV that was stolen while getting maintenance done in Winnipeg has been found abandoned.
-
All Manitoba adults now eligible for bivalent COVID-19 vaccine
All Manitobans ages 18 and older are now eligible to receive the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. stabbing suspect who died in custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma'
Saskatchewan's top coroner says a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma.'
-
Sask. police search for suspect after woman found dead in submerged vehicle
RCMP are looking for a suspect in connection with a submerged vehicle where a woman was found dead inside.
-
'Opportunities are endless': New firefighter training facility north of Saskatoon to serve as hub for region
The City of Saskatoon is embarking on a new venture with the cities of Warman and Martensville, as well as the RM of Corman Park, beginning with the construction on a first-of-its-kind in Saskatchewan training facility.
Regina
-
City's amusement tax becomes star of executive committee meeting discussion Wednesday
On Wednesday, executive committee voted to amend a nearly 100-year old bylaw that taxes recreational tickets sold in the city.
-
Dillon Whitehawk murder trial adjourned until November
Court will have to wait at least six weeks to hear the closing arguments in Dillon Whitehawk’s murder trial.
-
Sask. stabbing suspect who died in custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma'
Saskatchewan's top coroner says a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma.'
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Fiona strengthens to Category 4, forecast to approach as major hurricane
Fiona is forecast to approach Atlantic Canada as a hurricane Saturday morning, transitioning into a powerful post-tropical storm.
-
Maritime residents, emergency officials prepare for potential impacts of Hurricane Fiona
Residents across the Maritimes are doing what they can to prepare for the potential impact of Hurricane Fiona. Emergency officials are also advising of potential damage, flooding and power outages, and informing residents what they can do to be prepared.
-
Shooting victims' families want to ensure inquiry recommendations followed
Families of victims of Nova Scotia's mass shooting called Wednesday for an oversight committee to ensure the recommendations coming out of the public inquiry into the tragedy won't be ignored.
London
-
Man injured as he escapes would-be robber on nature trail
A peaceful morning walk on a St. Thomas, Ont. nature trail turned violent when police say a man was the victim of a would-be robber on Tuesday. Police say the victim was approached by a man who demanded his cell phone, and the victim was cut as he tried to escape.
-
Victim identified, charges laid following fatal crash in Norwich Township, Ont.
A 63-year-old woman is facing multiple serious charges after a fatal crash claimed the life of a 70-year-old woman in Oxford County over the weekend.
-
'It’s like Western’s Christmas': Students and officials prepare for Homecoming weekend
With last year's rowdy Homecoming festivities still fresh in everyone's mind, a house full of Western University students are preparing for this Saturday’s Homecoming event. With that in mind, London police, city councillors and paramedic services are also making preparations of their own.
Northern Ontario
-
Multiple women report being drugged while downtown, Sudbury, Ont., police say
Multiple women reported being drugged Saturday while visiting establishments in downtown Sudbury, city police said in a news release Wednesday.
-
Sault council says no to energy project
Sault Ste. Marie city council is saying no to a proposed battery energy storage facility until it can get more information from the group behind the project.
-
Singer Mimi O’Bonsawin returns to Sudbury to perform at French Fest
A Sudbury singer who now lives in the Ottawa Valley is returning to her hometown to perform at this year's French Fest.
Kitchener
-
Two charged in connection to 2008 fatal hit and run near Alma, Ont.
Police have laid charges in the death of Lucas Shortreed 14 years after the 18-year-old was killed in a hit and run near Alma, Ont.
-
WRDSB lawyer clarifies police timeline in cyber attack
New details are emerging about the timeline surrounding the Waterloo Region District School Board’s reporting of a cyber attack on its systems to Waterloo Regional Police are emerging.
-
300-year-old Elm tree to be cut down in Kitchener
A tree standing in Kitchener’s south end that officials say is more than 300 years old is being cut down over safety concerns.