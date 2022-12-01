Video shows suspect in group assault of young women in downtown Vancouver, police say
Investigators looking into a late-summer assault in downtown Vancouver are hoping the public can help identify one female suspect.
On Thursday, police released video from a security camera near Smithe and Hornby streets, the scene of an early morning assault on Sept. 19.
According to police, three women in their 20s were walking downtown when a group of strangers approached and began assaulting them.
“The victims suffered numerous injuries to their arms and faces,” reads the Vancouver police statement.
One suspect, who police describe as a dark-skinned woman in her 20s with long, dark hair, is seen in the video wearing a black crop top, blue jeans and white shoes. Towards the end of the video, she runs out of the camera’s boundaries, presumably at the victims.
Anyone who recognizes the woman in the video is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-4021.
