Video shows shipment of live eels spilling at Vancouver airport

A cooler full of live eels broke open while being unloaded at the Vancouver International Airport earlier this week, with a video of the incident going viral on social media.

A spokesperson for the airport confirmed that the incident happened Monday.

"A shipment of live eels was spilled onto the apron surface while ground handlers were unloading an aircraft at YVR. The live eels were collected and repackaged safely," an emailed statement said, directing any further inquiries to Air Canada.

The video shows dozens of eels wriggling on the pavement while more fall from the open cooler on a conveyor belt.

Air Canada confirmed it was responsible for the shipment of slithery cargo, which originated in Toronto.

"The container accidently spilled during unloading, allowing some of the eels to escape. They were collected and subsequently repackaged. We are in contact with the customer," a statement from the airline says.

The post on social media drew a number of comparisons to the Samuel L. Jackson movie "Snakes on a Plane" even though the shipment was not – in fact – one of snakes.