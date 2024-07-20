Stranger sexually assaulted Surrey woman while she was asleep in her home, RCMP say

A woman in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood woke up to a stranger groping her early Saturday morning, according to local police.

"The victim screamed for help and the suspect fled," Surrey RCMP said in a news release describing the disturbing incident.

Police said the assault took place inside the woman's home on 91 Avenue near 141 Street in the city's Bear Creek area.

The call came in at 3:15 a.m., police said, adding that front-line officers and a police dog responded, but did not locate the suspect.

Police described the suspect as a South Asian man in his early 20s with a long, black beard. He stands roughly 5'7" to 5'10" and has an average build, police said.

They added that the Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit has taken conduct of the investigation and is canvassing the area for surveillance video.

The victim is receiving support from Surrey RCMP Victim Services, police said.

"Police are looking for anyone who may have seen or has information regarding the suspect, specifically between the hours of 11 p.m. on July 19 to 3:30 a.m. on July 20," the RCMP release reads.

"Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2024-106141."