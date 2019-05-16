Homicide investigators have released video of two suspects believed to be tied to the shooting of an 18-year-old.

The short clip shows two males walking on a residential street in Maple Ridge. Both men are wearing hoods, and their faces cannot be seen.

The video is only 24 seconds long, but officials hope it will be enough to convince members of the public to come forward.

It was captured by a surveillance camera in the neighbourhood where a red Chrysler 300 was abandoned. Police found the car near 201 Street and 123A Avenue the same evening as a shooting in Surrey.

They believe the vehicle was associated to the shooting of Mankaran (Austin) Grewal.

The 18-year-old was fatally shot on April 26 at around 5 p.m. near 176 Street and Abbey Drive.

"IHIT detectives continue to actively pursue those responsible for Austin Grewal's murder," IHIT's Cpl. Frank Jang said in a statement Thursday.

"This new video is another important step in the case and could significantly advance the investigation with information from members of the community."

The first of the two suspects is described as non-white with a skinny build and a dark goatee. He was wearing a light coloured hoodie.

The other is slightly shorter, but approximate heights were not released. He's of an "unknown ethnicity," with a skinny build and no facial hair. He was wearing a black hoodie with a cap underneath, and was carrying a bag on his shoulder at the time.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448, or by email.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.