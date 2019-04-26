A male has died following what police believe was a targeted shooting in Surrey Friday afternoon.

Mounties were sent to the area of 176 Street and Abbey Drive at around 5 p.m. following multiple reports of gunshots.

When they arrived, they located a male victim who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified.

Officers are still looking into whether the homicide is related to gang activity, but said they believe it was targeted.

They told CTV they have a vague description of a possible getaway vehicle, but that they were not sharing it publicly as of Friday.

The gang unit was seen arriving in the area a little over an hour after the shooting was reported, and a canine unit appeared to be searching for evidence.

The area surrounding the shooting near Highway 1 was blocked for several hours, and was expected to remain taped off as the investigation continues.

Several police cruisers and an advanced life support unit could be seen in the area from CTV News Vancouver's Chopper 9. A tarp could be seen nearby with what appeared to be a body underneath.

A lot of blood was visible on the sidewalk.

The RCMP said officers are interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area, and added that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been contacted.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or by email.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

