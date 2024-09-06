Major crime unit called for suspicious death in Lake Cowichan, B.C.

Major crime investigators on Vancouver Island have been deployed to assist in a suspected homicide case.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit announced its deployment to Lake Cowichan in a news release Friday, saying a missing man from Nanaimo was located deceased there on Tuesday.

Lake Cowichan RCMP were called to a home in the 7900 block of Cowichan Lake Road around 11 p.m. Tuesday to check a property for the missing man, Tavis Cragg, the VIIMCU said.

Responding officers located Cragg's body and believe he was killed, police said, adding that "one suspect was identified and met by investigators."

The VIIMCU did not elaborate on what that meant, but its release did not say anyone had been arrested.

"The investigation remains in its early stages, but investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to community safety," the unit said in its release.

Police are asking anyone with information about Cragg's death to call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.