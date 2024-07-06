Terrorism charges laid against B.C. woman who married ISIS fighter
A B.C. woman who was repatriated from a Syrian prison camp in 2022 has been arrested and charged with terrorism offences, police announced Saturday.
The charges against 51-year-old Squamish resident Kimberly Polman are "leaving Canada to participate in the activity of a terrorist group" and "participation in the activity of a terrorist group," Mounties from B.C. and the Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit said in a news release.
Police said the charges stem from an ongoing investigation of allegations that Polman left Canada in 2015 and travelled to Syria to join ISIS.
Polman has been subject to a terrorism peace bond since November 2023. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 2, in Vancouver provincial court.
"The success of this investigation is directly attributable to the work done by our dedicated investigators and the strength of our policing and intelligence partnerships," said Supt. Jag Dhot of the Pacific Region RCMP Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team, in the release.
"Along with our Canadian and international partners, the RCMP remains committed to combating violent extremism both in Canada and abroad, policing partners, local communities and families are all key in the successful identification, prevention and disruption of terrorist activities, as well as individual disengagement from violent extremism."
Polman has insisted she was lured to Syria in 2015 by her husband, an ISIS member whom she met online.
In a 2020 report, Human Rights Watch described Polman as a U.S.-Canadian dual citizen who converted to Islam as an adult and mostly lived in Canada before travelling to Syria to be an ISIS nurse.
She was arrested by Kurdish fighters in Syria for her alleged association with ISIS in 2019, and was detained there in a camp for internally displaced persons until her repatriation in October 2022.
Polman spoke to CTV News from the camp in February 2022. At the time, she was one of nearly 50 Canadians in the camp, which included 2,600 people, many of them allegedly wives, widows and families of ISIS members.
Polman and another woman, Oumaima Chouay, were repatriated at the same time. Police arrested both women when they landed in Montreal.
Chouay was charged shortly after her arrest, but Polman was released on a peace bond, with conditions that included the wearing of an ankle monitor and strict limits to travel and internet use.
Last November, after a terrorism peace bond hearing, Polman was released again with further conditions.
During the terrorism peace bond hearing in Chilliwack provincial court, Polman's family released a statement to CTV News, describing her as "co-operative with all authority," "compliant" and "respectful."
At the time, members of Polman's family told CTV News not only is Polman no longer associated with ISIS, she believes she's a target of the terrorist group and fears for her life.
- Read more: Family of B.C. woman linked to ISIS releases statement as judge mulls decision in Terrorism Peace Bond hearing
With files from CTVNews.ca's Megan Delaire and CTV News Vancouver's Kevin Charach
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Woman dies at Rolling Stones concert in Vancouver
A woman attending the Rolling Stones concert at BC Place died Friday night, police confirmed.
Terrorism charges laid against B.C. woman who married ISIS fighter
A B.C. woman who was repatriated from a Syrian prison camp in 2022 has been arrested and charged with terrorism offences, police announced Saturday.
Jon Landau, Oscar-winning 'Titanic' and 'Avatar' producer, dies at 63
Jon Landau, an Oscar-winning producer who worked closely with director James Cameron on three of the biggest blockbusters of all time, 'Titanic' and two 'Avatar' films, has died. He was 63.
ANALYSIS Why are Trudeau and Singh avoiding Stampede this year?
This year, only Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre will be saddling up for the event, while both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will stay away.
Radio host who interviewed Biden says aides provided questions in advance
U.S. President Joe Biden’s team provided a list of questions to a radio host who interviewed the president this week in the aftermath of his debate performance, the host told CNN.
Saskatoon man charged for leaving hate comments on woman’s obituary pleads guilty
The man who left hate comments on a murder victim’s online obituary has been sentenced.
Alleged accomplice of Quebec gang leader Dave 'Pic' Turmel arrested in B.C.
Another alleged accomplice of the leader of the Blood Family Mafia (BFM), Dave 'Pic' Turmel, has been arrested by the RCMP.
Gold from Toronto Pearson heist likely in India or Dubai: police
Police believe that the majority of gold stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport in 2023 has been smuggled, sold and melted overseas.
Vikings' Khyree Jackson, 2 former high school teammates killed in car crash in Maryland
Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson and two of his former high school teammates were killed in an early morning car crash Saturday in Maryland, police and the team said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Terrorism charges laid against B.C. woman who married ISIS fighter
A B.C. woman who was repatriated from a Syrian prison camp in 2022 has been arrested and charged with terrorism offences, police announced Saturday.
-
Whale researcher says orphan orca 'likely' seen off Vancouver Island at Friendly Cove
A killer whale calf whose struggle for survival captured international headlines when she became trapped in a Vancouver Island tidal lagoon earlier this year only to escape on her own has likely been spotted swimming further south along British Columbia's coast.
-
B.C. heat wave may increase wildfire activity but reduce lightning starts: BCWS
As sweltering heat sets in over much of British Columbia, the province's wildfire authority is warning that dry conditions will increase the potential for wildfire activity.
Kelowna
-
Dive team called in after man drowns in Okanagan Lake, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna say they're investigating a drowning in Okanagan Lake that occurred near the downtown marina early Saturday morning.
-
'Elaborate' B.C. fraud scheme involved impersonating corporate security and police, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a local resident fell victim to an "elaborate" fraud last week.
-
Man shot, 2 cars burned in suspected gang incident in Kamloops
Mounties are urging the public to be vigilant following a suspected gang shooting in B.C.'s southern Interior that left a 40-year-old man injured this week.
Edmonton
-
2 firms offering auto insurance to pull out of Alberta market
Two insurance providers in Alberta have announced plans to stop offering automobile insurance to customers in the province.
-
Serious crash affects traffic on Highway 43 in Grande Prairie
Traffic on Highway 43 in Grande Prairie was affected by a serious crash Saturday afternoon.
-
'Dead to me': Alberta transgender teen takes action after being deadnamed in yearbook
He was graduating from high school this summer, ready for life's next chapter, when he opened his yearbook to see that he and other transgender students at Foothills Composite High School in Okotoks, Alta., had been deadnamed.
Calgary
-
Calgarians allowed to water by hand, some pools open as city eases outdoor restrictions
Calgary is easing outdoor water restrictions as the city continues work to help its water infrastructure recover following a major feeder main break.
-
Newly renamed 'Cowboys Park' in west downtown will host annual Stampede music festival
Calgary is renaming a popular park in the west end of downtown with the goal of revitalizing the area as an event space, to host an annual Stampede music festival and more.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS Why are Trudeau and Singh avoiding Stampede this year?
This year, only Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre will be saddling up for the event, while both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will stay away.
Lethbridge
-
2024 Southern Alberta Summer Games kick off in Coaldale
Nearly 2,000 athletes will compete in 20 events over four days during the 2024 Southern Alberta Sumer Games. After months of planning, organizers are thrilled to welcome families from all over southern Alberta to Coaldale, Alta.
-
Court hears accused in Coutts blockade thought protest could lead to 'war'
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill Mounties at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., characterized the protest as a last stand and told his mother there “will be a war” if police moved in.
-
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
Winnipeg
-
Have you seen Johnny? WPS search for 24-year-old man
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is asking for the public’s help in finding 24-year-old Johnny Arragutainaq.
-
The story behind a truck covered in teacups in Brandon
If you’re ever visiting Brandon, Man., you might want to pay a visit to Talia. She’s beautiful, delicate, and a true work of art.
-
Winnipeg man faces over 20 charges in stolen vehicle, property investigation
A Winnipeg man is facing more than 20 charges after an off-duty RCMP officer discovered a stolen vehicle parked in front of a home in the city’s Brooklands neighbourhood.
Regina
-
Car enthusiasts gather to bid on collector vehicles at annual weekend auction
Coast2Coast Collector Car Auctions held their fourth annual car auction event Saturday.
-
Three people dead in 2 vehicle collision in Sask.
Three people are dead following a collision between a truck and a van on Highway 4 near Cochin, Sask. on Friday.
-
Woman and child killed and four injured in Sask. Highway 4 collision
Two people have died and four people were injured in a fatal collision on Highway 4 on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Woman and child killed and four injured in Sask. Highway 4 collision
Two people have died and four people were injured in a fatal collision on Highway 4 on Friday.
-
Three people dead in 2 vehicle collision in Sask.
Three people are dead following a collision between a truck and a van on Highway 4 near Cochin, Sask. on Friday.
-
Saskatoon man charged for leaving hate comments on woman’s obituary pleads guilty
The man who left hate comments on a murder victim’s online obituary has been sentenced.
Toronto
-
Gold from Toronto Pearson heist likely in India or Dubai: police
Police believe that the majority of gold stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport in 2023 has been smuggled, sold and melted overseas.
-
Stabbing in Mississauga leaves woman dead; one person in custody
One person has died after a stabbing in Mississauga.
-
Injunction to keep Toronto's Revue Cinema open extended to October
An injunction standing between the Revue Cinema and possible eviction has been extended to the fall, the group that operates the historic theatre in Toronto’s west end announced Friday.
Montreal
-
Quebec pharmacists may soon have more powers: What are they?
Pharmacists in Quebec can treat certain minor health problems or offer preventative treatments.
-
Montreal police make 1 arrest, deploy tear gas after protesters smash windows at McGill
One person was arrested Friday evening after police deployed tear gas to disperse a crowd of pro-Palestinian protesters at McGill University.
-
Alleged accomplice of Quebec gang leader Dave 'Pic' Turmel arrested in B.C.
Another alleged accomplice of the leader of the Blood Family Mafia (BFM), Dave 'Pic' Turmel, has been arrested by the RCMP.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man using walker says apartment not accessible, with no answer in sight
An Ottawa man living in the city’s south-end says he’s struggling to get his walker through the front door of his apartment and wants the building’s owner to install an automatic door button.
-
Ottawa man, 28, dead after shooting in Westboro, police investigating
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating following a shooting that left one man dead Friday in Westboro.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning ends, watch remains in effect for Ottawa-Gatineau
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Ottawa-Gatineau as Environment Canada tracks unstable weather across the region on Saturday afternoon
Atlantic
-
Picture-perfect greens on display at Mactaquac as organizers prepare for PGA Tour Americas tournament
It's an orchestra of lawn trimmers, mowers and golf carts at Mactaquac Provincial Park as organizers prepare to welcome over 150 professional golfers to their greens for the PGA Tour Americas.
-
Cavendish Beach Music Festival continues rain or shine
The largest multi-day outdoor music festival in Atlantic Canada has officially kicked-off, with some of the biggest names in country music visiting our region.
-
N.B. man dead after Jet Ski and recreational boat collision in Petit-Tracadie
New Brunswick RCMP says a man has died following a collision between a Jet Ski and recreational boat on the Tracadie River in Petit-Tracadie.
London
-
Amid threat from Western University, protesters remove encampment after two months
After threats by Western University to dismantle before the end of the weekend, the pro-Palestine encampment on campus has come down.
-
VIDEO: Three businesses damaged in Kincardine fire
A fire has caused extensive damage to at least three businesses in Kincardine Saturday morning.
-
Police continue search for missing man on two-year anniversary
The Sarnia Police Service (SPS) continues its search for a man who has been missing for two years.
Kitchener
-
Occupy UW agrees to end encampment, University of Waterloo to withdraw injunction
The pro-Palestinian encampment that's been on the University of Waterloo's campus for nearly two months is expected to be gone by Sunday evening.
-
Southwestern Ont. alpaca farmers call for more wool processing resources in province
Southwestern Ontario alpaca farmers are calling for more wool processing resources in the province.
-
How local alcohol businesses are reacting to LCBO strike
Locally-owned alcohol businesses are making adjustments to attract more customers while LCBO workers across the province are on strike.
Northern Ontario
-
Large pile of lobster dumped on the side of Hwy. 17 in northern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a pile of dead lobster was found on the shoulder of Highway 17 this week in northern Ontario.
-
Terrorism charges laid against B.C. woman who married ISIS fighter
A B.C. woman who was repatriated from a Syrian prison camp in 2022 has been arrested and charged with terrorism offences, police announced Saturday.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS Why are Trudeau and Singh avoiding Stampede this year?
This year, only Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre will be saddling up for the event, while both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will stay away.
N.L.
-
Church must pay $104 million to victims of historical abuse in Newfoundland
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
-
Human remains backlog still in Newfoundland garage after months of outcry
Opposition parties in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’re growing frustrated at the decision by health officials to move freezers of unclaimed human remains into an underground hospital parking garage.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador premier takes aim at Ottawa over reopened cod fishery
Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberal premier is once again opposing a decision made by the federal Liberals — this time about the reopening of the province's commercial northern cod fishery.