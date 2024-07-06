Khatsahlano Street Party draws thousands to Vancouver's West 4th Avenue

Thousands of people took to the street on Vancouver's West Side Saturday for the annual Khatsahlano Street Party.

Billed as "Vancouver's largest free music and arts festival," the event took over West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to Macdonald Street, with more than 50 local musicians performing at multiple stages along the 10-block stretch.

This year's theme was "Sparkle," with installations featuring mirrors, disco balls and other shiny decor encouraged.

"Let the July sunshine make everything glow," organizers said on their website.

CTV News Vancouver's Pete Cline produced the video above showcasing some of the sights and sounds of this year's event.