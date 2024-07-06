Kittens burned in Vancouver Island wildfire on the road to recovery

A litter of tiny kittens that were rescued in the aftermath of a wildfire on Vancouver Island last month are now recovering in foster care and will be up for adoption soon, the BC SPCA said in an update.

The five kittens were found by firefighters and brought to the organization’s shelter in Port Alberni with a range of injuries.

“Some had only singed fur and whiskers and others had burns over most of their body, said Sam Sattar, manager of the Alberni-Clayoquot shelter in a media release Friday. “They received specialized care and treatment at the hospital and then were brought back to the BC SPCA to be cared for in a foster home.”

Sadly, one of the kittens has since died.

“Although Phoenix, the ginger kitten with the worst burns, received extensive veterinary care and everyone was optimistic he would recover, he did not survive his injuries,” the BC SPCA wrote.

The other four kittens are doing well with their foster mom Natalie, according to the organization.

“They’re all very playful and so affectionate,” she said in the release. “They love to swat the ball around the wheel of their play circuit toy. They are also major fans of scratch posts.”

(Courtesy: BC SPCA) One of the kittens, named Afi, began to show signs of smoke inhalation and required an overnight stay at the vet. But he’s now back with the crew and while a little slower than his companions, Afi enjoys romping around with them, Natalie said.

“Kai, the grey and white kitten loves to climb my pants and always wants to be held,” she continued. “Kenna, the tortoiseshell, is always looking for a lap to sit on and loves to stalk her brothers and pounce on them.”

(Courtesy: BC SPCA) Egan, the black and white kitten, loves to nestle under blankets next to Natalie, she added.

The kittens are gaining weight and will be ready to go to forever homes soon, the BC SPCA said.

But there’s some stiff competition to adopt them, according to the organization, which said it’s received a flood of applications including from the firefighters that rescued the kittens and the veterinary hospital staff who treated them.

“Members of the public from across the province who saw their story have been so kind and generous in their donations and their desire to give one of these fighters a home,” Sattar said.

(Courtesy: BC SPCA)