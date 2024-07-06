Vancouver cooling centres opened as heat wave hits B.C.

Cooling centres in Vancouver opened Saturday as B.C. began to experience its first widespread heatwave of the summer.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a heat warning for Metro Vancouver Saturday afternoon, joining a swath of B.C. already under such a weather alert.

The federal weather agency said “very high” temperatures are expected to hit the region on Sunday, with daytime highs in the low to mid 30s, except near the water, where the mercury will reach the high 20s. Nighttime lows are forecast to be around 17 C.

When ECCC issues a heat warning for the area, the City of Vancouver activates its cooling centres in community centres and libraries.

In an information bulletin Saturday afternoon, the city said the centres are now open, adding everyone is welcome to cool down and rehydrate at them.

Seating, water and washrooms are available at all cooling centres, and some allow “well-behaved” pets.

In addition to cooling centres, there are misting stations, spray parks, wading pools and shady plazas around the city.

“Make a plan to stay cool,” the bulletin reads. “When possible, use an air conditioner to cool your home or individual rooms in your home. Take cool baths or showers, wear a wet shirt or apply damp towels to your skin, open windows at night and close windows, blinds and curtains during the day. If you can't stay cool at home, visit malls, neighbourhood spaces, or public cooling centres.”

The city also reminded residents drink lots of water and to check on family members, neighbours and friend who are vulnerable to heat. Those most affected by extreme temperatures include seniors; people who live alone; those with pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes or heart disease or mental illnesses such as schizophrenia; people who use substances; homeless people; and those with limited mobility.