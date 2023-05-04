Victim of Surrey shooting identified, IHIT seeking witnesses

A fatal shooting in a Surrey parking lot this week was likely gang-related, according to an update from authorities identifying the victim.

The man who was killed was 20-year-old Jayden Prasad from Surrey, a statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team issued Thursday says. No photo was provided, but IHIT says it is providing this information in an attempt to help investigators build a timeline of the events leading up to the shooting.

On Tuesday around 8 p.m., police were called to the parking lot of a convenience store on 108th Avenue near 148th Street. Two victims were found with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to hospital, where Prasad died from his injuries, according to the RCMP. The second victim has not been identified, but has been released from the hospital.

IHIT says Prasad was known to police and that a suspect vehicle was found in Langley soon after the shooting, with "indications that an attempt was made to light it on fire."

The statement from IHIT does not say exactly why police believe the shooting was gang-related, but does say the timing and location of the shooting showed a "complete disregard for public safety in our communities."

Witnesses and anyone with information are urged to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448). Those with CCTV or dashcam video from the area at the time of the shooting are also being asked to contact investigators.