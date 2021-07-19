VANCOUVER -- A man is being treated in hospital for what police describe as "potentially life-threatening injuries" following a shooting in Surrey early Monday morning.

Mounties say they were called to the Patullo Bridge area after an injured man was discovered underneath.

The man, who was found shortly after 1 a.m., has been taken to hospital with what appear to be gunshot wounds.

The RCMP said in a news release officers believe he wasn't shot where he was found, but instead was wounded in an incident near the Brownsville Pub on Old Yale Road.

They said they believe he was targeted, and that the victim was known to police, but did not provide further details Monday morning.

The RCMP is seeking witnesses or anyone with dash-cam video captured near the pub.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey detachment, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.