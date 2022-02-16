Victim of fatal Abbotsford stabbing identified, IHIT seeks witnesses

Homicide investigators have released the identity of the man stabbed to death in an Abbotsford park earlier this week.

Thirty-year-old Cody Corbett was found suffering from stab wounds in Inspiration Park on Tuesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a news release Wednesday.

Corbett was taken to hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries, IHIT said.

Investigators said Corbett was known to police, and they believe his stabbing was targeted, not random.

However, the case is not believed to be connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, police said.

“Mr. Corbett lived a transient lifestyle but had contact with people in the community,” said Sgt. David Lee, of IHIT, in the release.

“Anyone who knew of his activities is being asked to call IHIT.”

Police said Tuesday that no suspects had yet been identified in the stabbing.

IHIT said it is working with the Abbotsford Police Department, forensic investigators and the BC Coroners Service on the case. Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 877-551-4448 or to email tips to ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.