Victim of fatal Abbotsford stabbing identified, IHIT seeks witnesses

Thirty-year-old Cody Corbett was found suffering from stab wounds in Inspiration Park on Tuesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said. (IHIT) Thirty-year-old Cody Corbett was found suffering from stab wounds in Inspiration Park on Tuesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said. (IHIT)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener