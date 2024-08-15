Beloved 'The Price is Right' loser Phillip returns to New Westminster

Phillip Fitzpatrick, the retired Arizona man who overbid on a trip to New Westminster on "The Price is Right" and became a local celebrity in the process, is back in the city this week. And this time, he decided to make the trip on his own.

Phillip rose to prominence in B.C.'s former capital last year, after a clip of his appearance on the game show – during which he overestimated the price of a six-night New Westminster vacation package by $3,000 – prompted mockery online.

Rather than distancing itself from the jokes being made at its city's expense, Tourism New Westminster decided to offer Phillip the trip he missed out on, launching a #SearchForPhillip social media campaign.

He took them up on their offer and visited the city last December, sampling beers at a local brewery, taking a ride on a police boat on the Fraser River and dining with Mayor Patrick Johnstone.

"Tourism New Westminster is thrilled to announce the return of Phillip, the beloved contestant from 'The Price is Right' who captured our hearts during his visit to New Westminster last winter," the tourism agency said in a statement announcing his latest visit.

"Phillip is set to make another exciting appearance, bringing his infectious energy and love for New Westminster to the forefront once again."

Fittingly, for local royalty visiting a city long known for its connections to the monarchy, Phillip will be making several official public appearances during his latest trip.

On Thursday, he is scheduled to be a celebrity judge at the New West Farmers Market's Pie for Pride contest in Tipperary Park.

He'll also be appearing at the Tourism New Westminster booths at this week's Fridays on Front event and at Saturday's New West Pride street festival on Columbia Street.

"Phillip's return to New Westminster is a testament to the welcoming nature of New West and its appeal as a destination for visitors," the tourism group said.

"His return is sure to be a highlight of the year, bringing together residents and visitors in celebration of all that our city has to offer."