B.C. Conservative leader meets Jordan Peterson, candidate praises 'Freedom Convoy' accused

The leader of the B.C. Conservatives sat down with Jordan Peterson for a podcast interview Thursday.

In a social media post, the controversial author and psychologist praised John Rustad as a "distinguished" former cabinet minister who could get B.C. "booming again" if elected premier.

"In principle, he should be up for the job," Peterson wrote. "Decide for yourself on the basis of our upcoming discussion."

Peterson said the podcast episode will be out soon, but did not provide a date.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court of Canada refused to hear an appeal from Peterson over a 2022 order from his professional college requiring that he undergo remedial coaching or risk losing his licence to practise psychology.

The College of Psychologists of Ontario issued the order in response to complaints regarding Peterson's online commentary on issues ranging from gender transition to climate change.

Following the court's decision, Peterson said he would attend the coaching, which focuses on professionalism in public statements.

Candidate praises 'Freedom Convoy' organizers

Meanwhile, one of Rustad's candidates in the October election stood by her support for the organizers of the so-called "Freedom Convoy."

Earlier this week, Sharon Hartwell, who is running in the Stikine riding, wrote on social media that Tamara Lich and Chris Barber "continue to be an inspiration" to her.

The pair are on trial in Ottawa for mischief, intimidation and counselling others to break the law for their part in the long-running protest in the capital two years ago.

"Thanks, we need to stand together," Hartwell said in response to another X user praising her for her stance Thursday.

Earlier this year, the candidate suggested people who "pushed the vaccine should be held accountable," in response to an anonymous viral post implying a connection between vaccination and an unnamed teenager's death.

CTV News has reached out to the B.C. Conservatives for comment on the candidate's remarks. This article will be updated if a response is received.

With files from The Canadian Press