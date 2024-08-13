32 Pomeranian dogs seized from 'irresponsible breeder' in B.C. Interior, SPCA says

Animal protection officers have seized 32 Pomeranian dogs and puppies from an "irresponsible breeder" in Vernon, the BC SPCA announced Tuesday.

The animals were being kept "in a garage with no ventilation or air conditioning," the agency said, adding that the seizure took place after four puppies who were sick with canine parvovirus were surrendered on Aug. 3.

Two of the puppies have since died, the BC SPCA said.

"Canine parvovirus is a highly contagious disease that requires intensive around-the-clock veterinary care," said Eileen Drever, the BC SPCA’s senior officer for protection and stakeholder relations, in the organization's news release.

"Puppies are particularly susceptible and even with the best treatment, a good outcome is not guaranteed."

Vaccinations and proper hygiene are keys to preventing the virus, but the garage where the dogs were kept was "not adequately cleaned and sanitized, with feces all over the floor," diarrhea and vomit "in many areas" and flies and wasps contaminating food and water dishes, according to Drever.

As a result, all of the seized dogs have been exposed to the virus, the BC SPCA said.

The animals were housed in pens set up on a concrete floor, with "some wood chips and no bedding," the organization said.

One cage contained a single puppy less than two days old, a discovery the BC SPCA said "disturbed" the responding animal protection officers.

"We have no idea why the puppy had been taken from their mother," said Drever. "Puppies desperately need their mother’s milk to survive."

Two of the seized dogs are pregnant, and all of the adult dogs have matted hair and dental disease, the agency added.

A Pomeranian puppy in BC SPCA care is shown. (BC SPCA)

Because the investigation is ongoing, the organization was unable to say when the seized dogs would be ready for adoption.

The BC SPCA began its investigation after receiving a call from someone who had purchased a puppy that died from parvovirus shortly after they brought it home.

"This is another strong reminder that people need to do their homework when they make the decision to bring a puppy into their home and family," said Drever. "You should always ask to see how the dogs and puppies are being housed and what condition they are in. No one should be supporting irresponsible breeders."

The BC SPCA is seeking foster homes for the seized dogs, and urges anyone interested in volunteering as a foster to visit its website.

An online fundraiser to pay for the animals' care is also underway, with "a dedicated animal lover" matching the first $20,000 in donations received, the BC SPCA said.