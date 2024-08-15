Nearly $100K in Lululemon merchandise recovered from B.C. theft ring, police say

Transit police have recovered nearly $100,000 worth of Lululemon merchandise from an alleged theft ring in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police said more than 800 pieces of clothing from the retailer – which outfitted Canada's Olympians during the recent 2024 Summer Games – were recovered from a home in Burnaby late last month.

The garments have a combined retail value of $97,468, according to authorities.

The investigation began back in April, when officers arrested a suspect accused of repeatedly shoplifting from Metrotown Mall then using the SkyTrain as a "getaway vehicle," MVTP said in a news release.

Authorities said the man was found to be involved in large-scale, organized theft operation targeting Luluemon retail locations across the region. The stolen clothes were then allegedly sold on Facebook Marketplace, with the sellers arranging to meet buyers along the SkyTrain system.

"We are hopeful that a clear message has been sent to would-be criminals that attempting to conduct criminal activity along the transit system, or using public transit to further their criminal activities, will not be tolerated," Const. Amanda Steed said in a statement.

"We also ask that the public pause to consider that any high-quality product being sold at a discount rate online by a third party may be stolen."

Officers executed a search warrant at a home on Sardis Street on July 26 and recovered the stolen items, along with $17,600 in Canadian cash and $1,700 in U.S. cash.

Two suspects – a 39-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, both residents of Burnaby – are facing charges of trafficking in property obtained by crime and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Authorities did not share the suspects' names in their announcement.