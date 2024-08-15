Merritt RCMP trying to find victim who was shot in head with pellet gun

Mounties in Merritt, B.C., are trying to find a man who was reportedly shot in the head with a pellet gun in a liquor store parking lot Wednesday.

RCMP officers were called the Old Barley Market on Quilchena Avenue around 6 p.m. for reports of an assault with a weapon.

"Upon arrival to the area officers immediately located the suspect, who was taken into custody without any issues," a news release from the Merritt detachment says.

"The victim was not located and fled the scene shortly after the incident occurred. The extent of his injuries are unknown and police are trying to locate him."

The suspect has been released with conditions and authorities say they believe the two people involved knew one another and the victim was "targeted."

Anyone with information, including the victim, is urged to call 250-378-4262.