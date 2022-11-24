Victim of double-fatal shooting in Coquitlam, B.C., has gang ties, police say

A burned out vehicle is seen in Coquitlam where RCMP are investigating the shooting death of two people on Nov. 23. A burned out vehicle is seen in Coquitlam where RCMP are investigating the shooting death of two people on Nov. 23.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023

An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

  • Quebec study confirms practice of forced sterilizations of Indigenous women

    A report released today confirms 22 cases of forced sterilization of First Nations and Inuit women in Quebec since 1980 and calls for the practice to end. The study says that several participants did not realize they had been sterilized until years after the procedure when they sought treatment for fertility issues.

    An empty bed is seen in a file photo dated January 25, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

  • Fady Dagher will be Montreal's next police chief

    Fady Dagher has been selected as the new chief of the Montreal police service (SPVM), the city has confirmed. Dagher, who is currently the head of the Longueuil police service, will take over the Montreal police force following the retirement of former chief Sylvain Caron last March.

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

  • Why did city hall choose these 15 parks where homeless encampments are restricted?

    Not permitted to set up tents in more than a dozen core area parks, some Londoners are choosing riskier locations on steep riverbanks and in wooded areas. The removal of encampments from city parks has become more compassionate following August’s hunger strike by The Forgotten 519 outside city hall, but encampments are restricted in a small number of parks.

    A homeless encampment on a steep riverbank is seen in London, Ont. on Nov. 24, 2022. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

  • What does the 'hospital of tomorrow' look like?

    London Health Sciences Centre, the largest hospital network in southwestern Ontario has been developing a process called “master planning.” Master planning is an outlook and a chance to consult with stakeholders to determine what the next 20 to 30 years will look like, and how health care should change in the community.

Northern Ontario

Kitchener