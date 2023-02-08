Vehicle fire in Burnaby under investigation: RCMP

Police are investigating after a burnt out vehicle was discovered in Burnaby Tuesday night.

Cpl. Laura Hirst said Burnaby RCMP received reports of a “suspicious car fire” in the 5500 block of Smith Avenue, near the Vancouver-Burnaby border.

“A this time it appears to be an isolated incident,” Hirst wrote in an email to CTV News Wednesday.

This is the second vehicle fire Mounties in Metro Vancouver have investigated in less than a week.

A car fire was reported in Surrey on Thursday—the same day a teenager was discovered with fatal gunshot wounds in Burnaby.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is working to determine if the two incidents are linked.