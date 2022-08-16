Vehicle fire closes Hwy. 99 in both directions north of Whistler

Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire that closed Highway 99 in both directions north of Whistler, B.C., Tuesday afternoon.

DriveBC said the fire broke out between Helliport Road and Riverside Drive, approximately three kilometres north of the resort community.

Traffic was halted for hours before the highway reopened to single-lane alternating traffic in the late afternoon.

Several social media users reported it was a logging truck that caught fire between Whistler and Pemberton. Authorities have not confirmed whether anyone was injured.