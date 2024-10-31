Vancouverite transforms home into 'City Hell' for Halloween

When it comes to Halloween decorations, one Vancouver resident loves to push the limits.

Laryssa Gervan picks a theme every year and puts a comedic spin on issues of the day.

This spooky season, Gervan’s house on Victoria Drive has been transformed into “Vancouver City Hell,” and the front yard is full of local references to sigh, and then laugh at.

“I like picking themes like this because it brings a little bit of levity to things that are actually really serious,” she told CTV News. “You get a little more liberty on Halloween for sure.”

The macabre display includes Vancouver Mayor “Ken Sin” beheading the park board —an Eeyore plush wearing a PB T-shirt—with a paper cutter.

She also pokes fun at the signs erected outside Lululemon founder Chip Wilson’s mansion during the provincial election campaign with a Halloween twist.

Held by a jack ‘o lantern wearing a Lululemon shirt, the sign reads “Trick or treaters seem to forget when people ‘give’ them candy, they are participating in the evils of ‘communism.’”

There’s also a collapsed crane, a “Ghoul Chilling Park” sign, and a row of gravestones for iconic nightclubs and music venues that have shut down over the years.

“I really enjoy the reaction that I get from neighbours who come by,” Gervan said. “People have a lot of feelings and people have a laugh at it.”