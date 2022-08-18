Vancouver zoo expected to give update; attraction closed for 3rd day following wolf release

The Greater Vancouver Zoo is expected to provide an update Thursday on the wolf release that forced the attraction's closure for multiple days.

The zoo remained closed for the third day in a row Thursday after wolves were found outside their enclosure Tuesday morning. Guests who showed up at the zoo that day were turned away at the gates with little warning or information.

Officials with the zoo said the general manager will provide a statement on the incident at 2 p.m. Thursday.

An RCMP investigation is ongoing and the zoo said it's believed the incident was "due to malicious intent."

Langley RCMP confirmed with CTV News Vancouver that a fence at the zoo was cut and there was break-and-enter investigation underway. They wouldn't indicate where that fence was, but said it's part of their investigation. Mounties also said they didn't have much information to go on, as the zoo doesn't have any security cameras.

The zoo's website indicates there are normally 15 wolves held in captivity at the Langley property, including six cubs, but authorities have not publicly confirmed how many escaped.

On Tuesday, B.C. Conservation Officer Service said it was called to recapture the wolves, adding that one wolf was still at large that day. CTV News Vancouver has repeatedly asked the zoo about the status of the missing wolf, but hasn't received a response.