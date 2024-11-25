Shots fired into home, parked vehicles in Pitt Meadows

No one was injured in a shooting in Pitt Meadows early Sunday morning, according to Mounties, who are appealing for more information about the incident.

Officers were called to the scene on the 18800 block of 122 Avenue for reports of shots fired around 4:30 a.m., police said in a news release Monday.

"Damage was located to several parked vehicles and a nearby residence," the statement from Ridge Meadows RCMP reads. "We are thankful that nobody was injured in this early morning shooting that occurred in a residential area."

Authorities are urging anyone with information, dashcam or surveillance video to call 604-463-6251 and quote file number 2024-23981.