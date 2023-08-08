Vancouver translator finally compensated for unauthorized work in British Museum

Vancouver-based translator Yilin Wang has reached a settlement with the British Museum after discovering the institution was displaying her work without permission. (Facebook/ Yilin Wang) Vancouver-based translator Yilin Wang has reached a settlement with the British Museum after discovering the institution was displaying her work without permission. (Facebook/ Yilin Wang)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener